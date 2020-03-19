11 minutes ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have reportedly trumped Aduana Stars to the capture of former Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan.

Multiple reports in the local media say that Nicholas Gyan has been registered by the moneybags and will be eligible to play for them when the league resumes from suspension.

Aduana Stars who are in the haunt for the league title were in talks with the striker before the moneybags gazumped them with a better offer.

Nicholas Gyan played for Ebusua Dwarfs in the 2016/2017 season where he scored 11 goals in 24 matches before embarking on pastures anew at Tanzanian side Azam Fc where he has played for the past few years.

The second window of the Ghana Premier has been opened despite the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.