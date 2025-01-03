15 hours ago

Legon Cities captain Frank Akoto has acknowledged his side's struggles this season but remains optimistic as they face off against Hearts of Oak in a crucial league match this evening.

The Royals, currently at the bottom of the league table with just 11 points from 15 matches, have endured a tough campaign, losing their last four league games.

Their most recent win came against Basake Holy Stars in week 11, and they are desperate to turn things around after a narrow 0-1 home loss to Aduana Stars in their last outing.

Speaking in a pre-match interview with the club's media team, the 27-year-old center-back emphasized the team's determination to secure a much-needed victory.

"Preparation is going well. This is our first training ahead of the game, and we're preparing very well for it," Akoto said.

"We're very much aware of what's going on. We lost our last game and will have to come back as soon as possible, looking at our position on the table. We have nothing to lose but to go all out for all three points."

Akoto, who has been a consistent figure for Legon Cities this season with 14 league appearances and one goal, expressed his awareness of the stakes and promised to give his all alongside his teammates to secure maximum points against the Phobians.

Legon Cities will hope that a positive result tonight can be the turning point in their fight to escape the relegation zone.