1 hour ago

Legon Cites head coach Goran Barjaktarevic was left disappointed after his side failed to pick all three points on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side took the lead early in the first half through Pedro Yakubu Mohammed.

Yakubu opened the scoring for Legon Cities on 23rd minute mark, when he dazzled past the Olympics defense and struck the ball into an empty net.

Ibrahim Sulley scored for the 'Dade Boys' after some delightful play from midfielder Gladson Awako around the penalty box.

Legon Cities were denied what seemed like a stonewall penalty in the late stages of the game when goalkeeper Ernest Sowah brought down Abdul Karim but referee waived their appeal.

Speaking after the game during post match press conference the Legon Cities coach shared what he thought about the penalty call.

"I only asked the referee how he saw the penalty decision and he explained to me. No problem. It's part of the game. We will move on. I'm just disappointed we didn't score and win the game," he said in his post-match interview.