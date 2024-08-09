43 minutes ago

Legon Cities head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has highlighted a significant challenge facing Ghanaian football: the inability of local clubs to offer competitive wages.

Speaking on Kessben FM, Fabin expressed concerns that no Ghana Premier League team can afford to pay players a minimum salary of $2,000, contributing to the high rate of player departures from the domestic league.

Fabin attributed the frequent movement of players to better financial opportunities abroad, noting that clubs in countries such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Rwanda are able to offer salaries ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 per month.

In contrast, Ghanaian clubs often struggle to match these figures, with salaries for top players in Ghana Premier League clubs falling significantly short of international standards.

"The key issue is financial," Fabin explained. "If teams from other African countries can pay our top players much higher salaries, it’s only natural that they will leave Ghanaian clubs for these better-paying opportunities.

For example, a player in Ghana might earn GHS 10,000, which is less than $1,000 compared to what they could make in other countries."

Fabin believes that the Ghanaian league, despite its quality, suffers due to financial constraints.

He called for increased government investment to enhance the league's financial stability and competitiveness.

"Our league isn't bad; it’s just underfunded," he said. "If the government could support our league financially, we would be able to retain more of our top players and improve the overall standard of our football."

He emphasized that without such support, the exodus of talented players is likely to continue.

Fabin's call for government intervention underscores the pressing need for financial backing to elevate the domestic league and retain its talent.