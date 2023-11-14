1 hour ago

Legon Cities head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, expressed satisfaction with his team's executed game plan in their goalless draw against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The match, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's matchday 10 fixtures, saw Legon Cities successfully hold the reigning champions.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Fabin acknowledged that their strategy worked effectively against Hearts of Oak. Despite aiming for a victory, he praised his players for securing a hard-fought point.

"Our planned work. We wanted to win but that happened today. That was a timely clearance from Ampadu," Fabin commented.

He continued, "A point here is ok for us. Now, we have to turn our attention to the game against Chelsea in Berekum. Credit to my boys. I am proud of them."

The draw places Legon Cities at the 12th position on the league table with 12 points, while Hearts of Oak sits in 11th place with the same points.

Looking ahead, Legon Cities will face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture, while Hearts of Oak will take on Accra Lions, both in the matchday 11 games.