Legon Cities will be without influential captain and midfielder Jeffrey Degorl and Yakubu Mohammed when they take on King Fasial Thursday afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The two struggling sides will lock horns at the Len Clay Stadium in their match day 11 clash in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference,coach of the side Goran Barjaktarevic says that change of venue will have no adverse effects on his side.

"To win tomorrow against King Faisal, we must play to our limit and even go beyond it. We must press forward as fast as we can and defend quickly when we lost the ball, that's what we have to do. Don't give them any space at all."

"After the Karela United game experience, we must be extra careful tomorrow and play the game like it's a final, play it with extra motivation and give our all. Avoid mistakes, be compact and counter-attack quickly."

"No, we're not complacent. King Faisal's position on the league log means nothing. We're just ready to go deliver on the pitch and secure the three points. We don't think of anything else. We're very focused. We don't want any Karela situation again."

"We have Jeffrey Degorl and Yakubu Mohamed out of tomorrow's game with injuries. It's quite sad because the games are coming thinking and fast, we need everyone to be fit for more competition. We will miss them but we're ready." he concluded.