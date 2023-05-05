40 minutes ago

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey is reportedly a target for AC Milan as the Ghanaian defender's contract with the Foxes is set to expire in two months.

AC Milan's legendary defender and current Technical Director, Paolo Maldini, has identified Amartey as a great opportunity for the Italian club.

Amartey, who has been with Leicester since 2016, has been a valuable player for the club, but it seems unlikely that an agreement for a contract extension will be reached.

With the 28-year-old's contract coming to an end, he could become a free agent and a great transfer market opportunity for Milan in the summer.

The Italian club is said to be looking to insure their defense as one of their current defenders, Kalulu, Kjaer or Tomori, could potentially leave the team.

While AC Milan is leading the race for Amartey, their city rivals Inter Milan are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Inter Milan is reportedly in a much more critical situation with their defense than AC Milan and could use the Ghanaian defender's services.

Amartey has made 106 appearances for Leicester City and has been a versatile player for the team, having played as a central defender, right-back, and defensive midfielder.

He has also been a regular member of the Ghanaian national team, with 51 appearances for the Black Stars.

Milan's interest in Amartey is a clear indication of their desire to strengthen their defense.

The Rossoneri have had a good season so far, currently lying 6th in Serie A and securing a place in the Champions League semi-finals where they will face city rivals Inter Milan.

The addition of Amartey would provide valuable depth to their defense and could be a crucial factor in their upcoming campaign.