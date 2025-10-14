2 hours ago

A new chapter is set to begin for the Asante Mampong following the nomination of Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu as the next Mamponghene.

The announcement was made by the Queen of Mampong, Nana Agyakomaa Difie II, during a traditional ceremony held at the Mampong Palace on Monday.

The nomination, which adheres to Asante customary practice, awaits the formal approval of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who must officially confirm the choice before Mr. Osei-Bonsu can ascend the revered Silver Stool of Mampong.

The event marked an important step in the succession process following the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II in April 2025.

The late chief, who was 86, was deeply admired across Asanteman for his wisdom, calm disposition, and contributions to the development of Mampong and its people.

Born on March 14, 1974, Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu combines royal heritage with an impressive academic and professional background.

He completed his early education at City of Kumasi School and continued at Prempeh College before earning a Bachelor of Science in Geometric Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He later obtained a Master’s degree in Geo-Information and Earth Observation from the University of Twente in the Netherlands and another Master’s in Computational Science and Engineering from the University of Munich, Germany.

Mr. Osei-Bonsu has more than two decades of professional experience in the field of geospatial systems and digital technology.

He currently holds the position of Product and Service Group Manager at GAF AG in Germany, where he leads projects in advanced geospatial and software solutions.

His nomination is seen by many as a bridge between tradition and innovation — bringing global experience to one of the most historically significant chieftaincies within the Asante Kingdom.

Earlier this year, the Mampong Traditional Council and the Bretuo Royal Family officially informed the Asantehene of the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, a key step required before a successor could be chosen.

As the people of Mampong await the Asantehene’s confirmation, expectations are high that Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu will continue the legacy of strong leadership and community development left by his predecessor, guiding Mampong into a new era of growth and unity.