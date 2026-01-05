1 hour ago

Leslie Osei Bonsu has formally sworn the oath of allegiance to the people of Asante Mampong, marking a pivotal step in his ascension to the Paramount Stool.

The ceremony followed his official introduction to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, by the kingmakers on 18th December 2025, alongside the Asante Mampong Queen Mother, Nana Agyakoma Difie.

At a vibrant traditional gathering in Asante Mampong, Leslie Osei Bonsu pledged to serve his community with truth, commitment, and integrity, embracing his new stool name, Osei Bonsu III, as he succeeds his late uncle, Dasebre Osei Bonsu II.

A seasoned professional, Osei Bonsu brings over two decades of experience as a software architect and geospatial strategist, having led major projects across Africa and Europe.

He currently serves as Product and Service Group Manager at GAF AG in Germany, spearheading initiatives in government infrastructure modernization, cross-team coordination, and compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

The oath-taking not only honors Asante traditions but also underscores the blend of modern expertise and cultural stewardship that Leslie Osei Bonsu brings to his new role as Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong.