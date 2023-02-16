2 hours ago

Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, a Ghanaian actress, has counselled women about love.

The outspoken actress and model divulged how love found her recently.

This was after she disclosed her toxic relationship some time ago.

Efia advised women to love themselves first.

“That’s why I say you have to love yourself. I was settling for less than what I deserved. The basic thing, this man couldn’t even do for me. I was so blinded by wanting love so bad that I was settling for way less than I deserve,” she said.

Efia Odo added: “Don’t look for love. Let love find you because I was in that space where I wasn’t looking for love. I was done with men.

“But then love found me. So don’t go looking for love. Let love naturally find you. Sometimes because you are looking and want it so bad, you have to settle for anything that comes.”

From her point of view, it is embarrassing and foolish if a woman proposes to a man.