1 hour ago

Pressure group, Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) has waded into the still raging new voters' register controversy.

Reacting to this issue on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Convener of the group, David Asante says LMVCA fully supports the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new register.

According to him, "a new register is non-negotiable, it will happen . . . how can a pilot be saying there is a technical problem with a plane and the passengers will insist that the plane be used?"

NDC not in favour

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still opposing the EC's decision despite reasons given by the Commission.

However, David Asante has asked the EC to go ahead with the compilation of the new register; saying the NDC has a secret agenda of taking part despite their numerous protests.

Listen to him in the video below

LMVC

If you may recall Let My Vote Count Alliance clashed with the police during a demonstration to demand new voters’ register in the run-up to the 2016 general election.