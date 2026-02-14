10 hours ago

Former Vice President and newly elected Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged members of the NPP, to use the party's ongoing national thanksgiving services to rededicate themselves towards a higher cause of serving the party and ultimately the nation.

The NPP, following its successful presidential primaries which elected Dr. Bawumia as the party's 2028 presidential candidate, has scheduled thanksgiving services to express gratitude to God for seeing the party through its internal election process.

At the first of the thanksgiving prayers - the Muslim version at the National Mosque on Friday February 13, Dr. Bawumia said the thanksgiving service is not about him as a person, but should be a moment of prayers and reflection for members of the NPP, as the party thanks God for His favours.

"We are grateful to God for His guidance and mercies throughout our recent internal processes. Our national conference was a success and our flag-bearership election was incident free. Without God’s arms wrapped around us, we would not have been successful. Praise be to his name, " Dr. Bawumia said.

"Today’s thanksgiving service is not a celebration of personal ambition," he said.

"It is for me, a moment to join you all in reflection, prayer and recommitment to a higher cause - the cause of contributing to the building of a nation that is truly great and strong."

Rallying members of the party to unite and work together, Dr. Bawumia urged members of the party to eschew divisive tendencies and rather ''deepen our concentration on what we have in common and put less emphasis on what we differ on."

The NPP flagbearer reminded thar party that ''the road ahead will demand discipline, sacrifice, and hard work."

''Victory in 2028 will not be gifted to us. It must be earned, constituency by constituency, household by household, with humility and purpose."