10 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged his fellow Muslims to continue to uphold positive virtues they demonstrated during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In an Eid ul Fitr message congratulating Muslims in Ghana and globally, for successfully completing a month-long fast in the month of Ramadan, Dr. Bawunia particularly stressed on the need to continue to offer support to vulnerable members of society.

"On the blessed occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warmest congratulations to fellow Muslims in Ghana and the world over, for a successful Ramadan," he wrote on his social media pages.

"May the Almighty Allah accept our supplications, and extend His favours upon all of us, loved ones and on our dear nation," he added.

"Let us continue to uphold the virtues of kindness we showed during the holy month, especially to the poor and vulnerable members of our society. Eid Mubarak.," he added.

Dr. Bawumia joined fellow Muslims to observe the Eid ul Fitr prayers at Burma Camp in Accra.