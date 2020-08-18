54 minutes ago

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba writes..

I’m not a fan of plagiarism, but given the commonalties between politics in Ghana and that of United States, I can’t afford not to borrow some quotes from Michelle Obama’s speech she delivered at the on-going Democratic Party Convention in the early hours of this morning:

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election”- Michelle Obama; she continued “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it”.

Comrades, The peace, stability, unity and development of our country has never been threatened and undermined in our 63 years as a modern nation-state.

The just ended voter registration exercise was conducted in a war like environment with the political militias affiliated to the ruling NPP party and in some cases state security operatives subjecting innocent citizens to intimidation and stopping them from exercising their civil rights to put their names on the voters register, so that they can vote and be voted. An entire region (Volta) have been labelled as “foreign country” within Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana and her “citizens” are described as “foreigners” by MP of the ruling NPP, Hon. K T Hammond. And we have heard a cabinet minister Hon. Ursula Owusu publicly boasting with impunity that the “Real Owners” have taken over the helm of affairs of our country.

If these actions and inactions by the appointees of President Akuffo- Addo/Bawumia led government are not enough threats to our very existence as a very diverse, but a united country, what else could be?

President Akuffo Addo’s posture such as describing the just ended voter registration exercise as the most credible and peaceful in our country’s history is an indication that the deplorable conditions in today’s Ghana can possibly get worse.

To borrow Micelle Obama’s words: if we have any hope of ending these unprecedented abuse of human rights, intimidation of potential voters, divisive political comments, corruption, “constitutional dictatorship” and “acts of constitutional vandalism” just to mention but few, then we have got to vote massively for President John Mahama and NDC’s parliamentary candidates on 7th December 2020 like our lives depend on it.

Thanks

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter