2 hours ago

The Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel K. Asante, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana (MCG), has rallied Ministers of the Church to sensitize members on the consequences of the LGBTQI+ culture on the Ghanaian society.

“It is our responsibility as Bishops and Ministers to help members to understand what is going on, and what we need to know as Christians,” he noted.

This, however, must be done with reason, not emotions, he cautioned, arguing that the Church could not afford to demonstrate a lukewarm attitude towards the challenging issues confronting humanity in the 21st Century.

“These issues are at the core of our Christian, traditional and cultural values,” Most Rev. Prof. Asante stated while addressing the congregation at the Adum Wesley Cathedral, in Kumasi.

This was on the occasion of the induction of the Right Reverend Stephen Kwaku Owusu as the new Methodist Bishop of Kumasi.

He takes over from the Rt. Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, and will stay in office for six years.

According to the former Presiding Bishop, Christians ought to be focused and have a clear picture of the prevailing issues in the society in order to take a firm stance for the growth of the church.

“Some of our churches in the world have already sacrificed Biblical objectivity for postmodernism's subjective interpretation of the Bible.

“We live in a postmodernism world that has sacrificed Biblical objectivity on the altar of subjective expediency,” he bemoaned.

He drew the attention of the clergy to the fact that: “One cannot shepherd the flock effectively in today’s world without critical consideration of these challenges - corruption, the craze for money, insecurity and the hopelessness of mankind.”

They should come to terms with the reality on the ground and strive to address issues as they were in line with Biblical principles, the Most Rev. Prof. Asante, also a former Chairperson of the National Peace Council, advised.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop, MCG, inducting the new Bishop into office, charged him to uphold the tenets of Methodism.

He tasked him to administer his administrative and managerial functions effectively, bringing on board all identifiable groups to promote the unity of purpose.

Source: peacefmonline.com