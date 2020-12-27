4 hours ago

The Bono East Regional Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies, Ellen Amma Daaku, has urged Ghanaian women to join politics and help build the society.

According to her, democracy can function effectively with the inclusion of women in politics since they matter a lot in all things.

She explained that, "women are not a minority; they are more than half of the world’s population. For political institutions to be democratically legitimate and responsive to all citizens, there must be inclusive of the plurality of groups that exist within the population. This requires the greater representation of women in national parliaments and broader diversity".

Using her self as an example, she said she developed an interest in politics during her tertiary education from youth groups and raise to be the Captain of the Loyal Ladies in the regional level.

According to her, she played an instrumental role in ensuring the creation of the Bono East Region.

Speaking on the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections, Daaku said although she is a woman, she did not allow that to stop her from actively campaigning for the NPP.

She said the Bono East chapter of the NPP Loyal Ladies vigorously campaign to ensure the President Akufo-Addo retains power.

Though the party lost some of its parliamentary seats, Ellen said she was proud of herself and her ladies for their great job done in ensuring the agenda 4 more for Nana.

She urged party faithful not to do any blame games but rather help President Akufo-Addo to be successful in his second term.

She, however, promised not to disappoint her fellow women especially those pleading with the President to offer her a position to serve in his administration.

"I hear some are yelling that I get appointment to serve in this government, thanks to them and promise i won't disappoint if I get the opportunity. I intend to use that position to win, galvanize our young ladies because there were a lot of complains along the line".

She continued, "Some of our appointees were not helping so as a young woman who is in charge of a whole region of young women I must ensure that they feel part of this government because the progress of women is key to the president."

According to Ellen, she will continue to serve the NPP Loyal Ladies in the Bono East Region to ensure women achieve higher height in the party.

She added that she will excel in any position of the party when given the opportunity, looking at her achievements with the Loyal Ladies in the pasto 4 years.

About Ellen Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku was born on 24th September 1982 at Techiman, the now Bono East Regional capital.

She attended St. Anthony’s Schools, South Odorkor, Accra and completed St. Rose’s Secondary School, Akwatia in 2001.

She holds Master of Business Administration, (MBA), from Methodist, University College, Accra, Marketing option and Bachelor Of Science (Home Science), Second Class Honors from the University Of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

She who is currently pursuing law at the GIMPA Law School, Accra was a Member University of Ghana TESCON, from 2002-2006, also a registered member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), from 2008 till date.

She is also a Member of the Awutu Senya East Constituency (Kasoa) (2008 till Date), Member of the Abetifi Constituency(2016 till date), Member of the Wenchi Constituency (2017 till date), and currently the Captain, of NPP Loyal Ladies, for Bono East Region as well as a Member of the NPP National Communications Team.

Concern her working experience, she is a Board Member of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), Acting Assistant Registrar, Methodist University College Ghana, Wenchi Campus (Present) and also a Business Manager, Methodist University College, Wenchi Campus (Present).

She has been a Marketing and Communications Manager/ Administrator, Nelle’s Educational Center for the past 6 years, a Client Service Officer for Marketing Support Consultancy Ltd, a Senior Marketing Officer Unicorn Chemist, a Managing Assistant and Marketing Officer, Frootace Enterprises, and also worked at the World Vision Ghana, MICAH Project in the Kwahu South District of Eastern Region before.

She is self-motivated, innovative, can work without supervision, good interpersonal skills and a fast learner.

