The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to employ all the available mechanisms to help resolve the numerous chieftaincy disputes in the Region.

The Regional Minister described the current situation where only 5 out of 11 paramount seats in the Region are being occupied due to chieftaincy disputes, as disturbing and a bane to development.

Mr. Acheampong made the appeal when he addressed the Regional House of Chiefs at their annual end-of-year general meeting held in Koforidua.

He used the occasion to thank the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sackite II, Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, and all revered chiefs and members of the house for their enormous support and good counsel since he took office as the Regional Minister.

He indicated that chiefs are traditional allies of Government in development giving an important role they play in the local traditional governance system and act as a medium for the expression of social, political, religious, and to some extent, economic authority in their traditional areas.

As Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Mr. Acheampong gave the assurance that together with the various security heads, peace and security of the Region would be maintained.

He called on the chiefs to continue to rally behind President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver his mandate to the people of Ghana.

He appealed also to Nananom to support the 33 Municipal/District Chief Executives to help implement the agenda of the Government.

In his welcome address, Nene Sakite II urged the members of the house to take a serious look at the Chieftaincy Act to gain a deeper understanding of the Chieftaincy Institution to avail themselves of the penalties spelled out for those who want to take the laws into their hands and bring the institution into disrepute.

Nene Sakite II expressed concern about polarisation, incidents of violence, and the use of intemperate language which has gradually eaten into the nation’s democratic values, norms, and behavior.

He called on the chiefs to strategize and bring back the values and norms that previously held the Ghanaian society together.

He also appealed to the media to be very careful about their reportage, not be seen as fanning conflicts but whatever they publish must be credible and in the interest of the nation.