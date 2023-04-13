2 hours ago

Dr. Stephen Nyarko Sharp, the CEO of Imboost Herbal Mixture, has urged Ghanaians to take their health seriously in order to live a healthy life.

He asserted that it is not a good practice for some Ghanaians, particularly those who reside in rural areas, to wait until their condition worsens before seeking medical attention.

He made the comments at the commissioning of the reproductive health facility he has built for the residents of Tapa Abotoase in the Oti Region.

He noted that getting to a health institution can be difficult, he admonished that individuals should not wait until their health problems are worse before acting.

"Just as you can travel long distances to attend a loved one's funeral, so you should make time to visit a health facility to check on your health before a condition worsens," he said.

He charged the medical staff to make the facility user-friendly so that people would feel comfortable using it.

The commissioning was attended by the Omanhene of Tapa Traditional Area, Nana Okoforobour Baffour Kwame Asante II, the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Joshua Makubu and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Biakoye, Hon. Millicent Kabuki Carboo.