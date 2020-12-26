2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, is not throwing in the towel yet after they were defeated by Al Hilal in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.

According to the CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah they are not giving up so easily as the team is planning for a win in Sudan despite the defeat.

"I cannot do anything if you do not give me your support and I call on all fans of the team to their weight behind me." he told Oyerepa FM

"All we have got is Kotoko, let's not give up so easily. Asante Kotoko goes into all matches to win, we are working towards a win against Al Hilal

Even if we do not progress in Africa we will not give up, we will fight another day."

Kotoko looked disjointed and lacking killer instincts upfront on Wednesday as they were beaten at their own backyard.

Facing an uphill task of needing at least two unanswered goals before securing qualification into the next stage, the CEO believes his side is capable of overturning the results.