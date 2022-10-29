23 minutes ago

Former Black Stars defender Habib Mohammed believes that Ghana can progress from a very difficult group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He says that football has evolved and that there are no more minnows in the game with every nation good at football.

The defender says that Ghana has time to step up their preparation with barely a month to the mundial and one more game to go.

Habib Mohammed, who was part of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad, says the Black Stars can qualify from the group stage if the right measures are put in place.

" I think the group that we are in people say it's group of death, but for me, I think that every country knows how to play football so if you say this country isn't... even when the draw came people where talking about Uruguay, But let's think about Portugal; they are playing very good football, Portugal is really there," he told Onua TV.

" I think every country because now Saudi Arabia can even surprise you and what will you say about it? So I think we should prepare well and let's go and achieve what Ghana wants to achieve because there are some [teams] whose preparations aren't better and you see that it's below standard.

"I think that the preparations are advanced but lack certain things that doesn't mean I will stand here and say it will be difficult for us to qualify, but I think it's not yet time and we still have time to put certain measures in place for us to get qualification," he added.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Ghana will open her campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.