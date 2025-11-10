2 hours ago

Former Minister of Energy and 2024 NPP Running Mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has said that former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, remains the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reclaim victory.

Napo, who has been engaging fellow party members in the Ashanti Region in the past few days, rallied members of the party to "stand firmly" behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the renaissance of the party into the future.

"I urge all members and delegates to stand firmly behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead our great tradition into the next chapter of progress and service," Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.

While advocating for the election of Dr. Bawumia in January's presidential primaries, the influential former Manhyia South MP, also called for a unity of purpose in the ultimate interest of the party.

"When we rally behind the elephant with unity of purpose, there are no limits to the victories we can achieve together."