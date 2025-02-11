1 day ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party to refrain from bickering and stay united in the interest of the party.

Personal attacks and pointing fingers at each other, Dr. Bawumia noted, do not auger well for the unity of the party, which he said, is needed, moving forward.

Welcoming a group of party faithful to his residence Monday evening, Dr. Bawumia appealed to members of the party, to promote unity of party members at all levels of the party.

"I want to appeal to everyone, all of us, to be mindful of our utterances in order not to hurt and jeopardise the unity of our party, which we need," Dr. Bawumia said.

"We need unity and if we tear ourselves apart now, we will not be able to unite and rebuild for the battle ahead in 2028," he added.

While acknowledging the eagerness of party members to discuss the party's performance in the 2024 election, Dr. Bawumia advised that such exercise, particularly in the media space, ought be measured in order not to open up deep cracks, which will be difficult to mend.

"We weaken our might and strength when we disintegrate as a party so anything which will divide us as a family, and affect our unity and strength, should be completely avoided," Dr. Bawumia urged.

The group, made up of party executives of different levels, MPs, former appointees and members of the NPP, said the visit was a courtesy call on the former Vice President, for the first time since he left his official residence before the Presidential inauguration last month, and also to "check how he is doing after leaving office."

They also commended Dr. Bawumia for the "remarkable manner" he has conducted himself, since the 2024 election, and over the past one month out of office.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the party faithful for their visit and their kind words.