2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Levi Acheampong has committed his future to Ajax by signing his first professional contract with the Eredivisie giants.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who has been with Ajax since the age of seven, has risen through the club’s youth ranks, impressing with his performances for the U17 team last season.

Acheampong’s exceptional talent caught the eye of Ajax’s senior management, leading to his promotion to the first team.

Despite representing the Netherlands at youth level, he retains the option to represent Ghana in the future.

The young attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal, which will keep him at the Amsterdam-based club until June 2027.

As one of the most highly-rated young players in European football, Acheampong is poised to play a significant role in Ajax’s future, with expectations high for his continued development and impact on the team.