In an exciting development for automotive enthusiasts, Lexus is currently testing a new high-performance model that promises to elevate the brand's sporting credentials. Following the success of Toyota's GR GT3 concept unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show two and a half years ago, this new vehicle is set to be the street-legal counterpart to the upcoming Lexus RC F GT3, which is slated to hit the racetrack in 2026. As anticipation builds, the latest spy video offers a glimpse into what could be a game-changer for the luxury brand.The GR GT3 concept showcased Toyota's ambition in motorsports, and its evolution into the Lexus RC F GT3 successor has fans eagerly awaiting its debut. This new model aims to blend track-ready performance with the refinement that Lexus is known for, making it a significant addition to the brand's lineup. The street-legal variant observed in recent testing is expected to carry the same spirit of innovation and performance.Caught testing in Japan, the prototype of this mysterious high-performance car bears a Lexus badge, indicating its potential as a flagship sports model. While the design appears less aggressive compared to the GR GT3, there are subtle hints of the performance-oriented features that Lexus aims to incorporate. According to reports from the Telegraph, one of the most noticeable distinctions is the absence of a large rear wing, which is typically a hallmark of track-focused vehicles.While details about the powertrain remain under wraps, early indications suggest that the new Lexus high-performance model could be powered by a robust V8 engine. Although the spy video was filmed from a distance, the engine note—while not clearly audible—has led to speculation about the vehicle's capabilities.The design of the car appears to allow ample space under the hood, raising the possibility of an eight-cylinder configuration. Rumors are swirling that this new model could also feature a pair of turbochargers, enhancing its performance and responsiveness. If these speculations hold true, Lexus would be positioning itself as a serious contender in the high-performance segment, appealing to driving enthusiasts and luxury buyers alike.As Lexus continues to test this new high-performance model, the excitement surrounding its development is palpable. The forthcoming RC F GT3 and its street-legal counterpart are poised to redefine the brand's performance image while retaining the luxurious elements that Lexus is known for.The testing of Lexus's new high-performance model marks a significant step forward in the brand's evolution. As the company prepares to launch its successor to the GR GT3 concept, the automotive world eagerly anticipates the culmination of years of development. With a potential V8 engine and cutting-edge design, this new Lexus model aims to deliver an exhilarating driving experience that aligns with the aspirations of sports car enthusiasts.

As Lexus continues to innovate and push the boundaries of performance, the road ahead is filled with promise and excitement. This new high-performance model could be the key to unlocking a new chapter in the brand's storied legacy, blending luxury with racing prowess in a way that only Lexus can.