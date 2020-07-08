1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals striker, Emmanuel Roe Addo will continue his loan stint with Portuguese second-tier side FC Vizela for another year.

The Dansoman based club confirmed the extension of the loan spell of the Ghana Youth international in a social media post on Wednesday after reaching agreement with the Portuguese club.

"Our striker Emmanuel Roe Addo will continue his stay with FC Vizela of Portugal.We wish him all the best," the club's social media post read.

Addo joined Vizela at the beginning of last season on an initial one-year loan deal.

The 19-year old played an instrumental role in helping the Campeonato side secure promotion to the Segunda Liga.