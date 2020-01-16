2 hours ago

Liberty Professional playmaker Mubarak Alhassan has expressed delight at his first goal for the club in their first win of the season against Ebusua Dwarfs On Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads had to come back from a goal down to defeat the home side by 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Mubarak started the come back for the Dansoman based club after coming from the bench in the second half before fellow Rudolf Mensah grabbed the winner in the die embers of the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mubarak expressed his delight for getting on the scoresheet.

“I’m very happy for my goal. Most importantly the team winning the game.

“I started in the first game but since then I haven’t been able to feature in any of the games.

“The coach told me to keep working hard and that he has faith in me. I thank God I have delivered for him” He added.

Liberty Professionals will next play city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf Park on match week 5 of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday.