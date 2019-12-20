1 hour ago

Ghana Premier league side Liberty Professionals have promoted two youth team players to the club's first team ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The two players, Abraham Wayo and Francis Tanko have been impressive in the club's preseason so far and have caught the attention of new coach David Ocloo.

Tanko was initially promoted to the first team ahead of the 2017-18 season but had to be withdrawn due to injury.

But with the season barely a week away, the young Togolese has once again been promoted and registered for the upcoming season.

Abraham Wayo, however is a new kid on the block, having joined the club's Academy just four months ago.

He has so far featured in two of the club's preseason games and is likely to be the surprise player for the new campaign.