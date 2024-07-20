1 hour ago

Residents of the Atsugbor community in the Anloga District of the Volta Region are in a state of shock after the lifeless body of an unknown man washed ashore at the beach.

The deceased, aged between 30 and 40 years, according to eyewitnesses, could not be identified, and there are suspicions that he came from a different area.

Mr. James Fiati, the Assembly member for the area, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the incident happened on Friday at about 5:00 a.m.

“I received a call in the early hours of Friday about the unfortunate incident of a man whose body was washed out of the sea,” he said.

Mr. Fiati said the incident might have happened about 3 to 4 days ago after observing some visible signs and the body’s appearance.

“What is worrying some of us here is that there is a closed fishing season, so we do not expect anyone to be on the sea for any reason that could lead to drowning.”

The incident has since been reported to the Anloga Police, who are yet to take over the case.

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue by the Police.

Mr. Fiati appealed to the public to assist the Police in their investigations and to locate the deceased’s relatives.