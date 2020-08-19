1 hour ago

Leader of the COVID-19 Risk Committee, Dr Aboagye Da Costa has revealed that lifting of restrictions on contact sports that includes football is not in the remit of the Ghana Football Association nor the Sports Minsitry.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when restrictions were placed on social, sporting and religious gatherings.

Since then, the restrictions have been eased at almost all sectors with the exception of contact sports aside the two female national teams the Black Maidens and Princesses.

It has incurred the wrath of persons with the football fraternity with some of the opinion that the GFA and Sports Ministry is doing enough to convince the government about easing restrictions on football.

According to Dr Aboagye Da Costa, any such decision on the return of football must be arrived at with the green light from the COVID-19 Risk Committee who are the experts.

In an interview with Happy FM, he disclosed that any proposal from the GFA and Sports Ministry will need the endorsement of the COVID-19 Risk Committee

“We are supposed to help them with their plans because we are the experts. Any plan or document by the GFA will be a normal proposal but we the COVID-19 team must coach them on what to do”, he told Happy Sports.

“It’s not that the Sports Ministry or the GFA have not been able to negotiate well for the restriction to be lifted.

“We are always in contact with them and the idea that the government is not interested in Sports is false. We are working to ensure that strict protocols are put in place to ensure that sports return in a safe manner so there wouldn’t be a second wave of the virus”, he added.