2 hours ago

Award-winning rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested in Los Angeles following an altercation with police, authorities have confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers were called to Ventura Boulevard at around 05:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Thursday after reports of a man walking in the street wearing only underwear.

When officers arrived, they allege that the Old Town Road singer “charged” at them, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery on a peace officer.

A police spokesperson, Charles Miller, said the artist—whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill—was later taken to hospital for treatment for a possible overdose. The BBC has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Unverified video published by TMZ shows the 26-year-old dancing in the street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, at one point urging passers-by to “come to the party.”

The arrest comes just months before the rapper is expected to release his highly anticipated second studio album, Dreamboy, having teased new material on Instagram in recent weeks.

Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2019 with Old Town Road, which won two Grammy Awards and set a Billboard Hot 100 record by staying at No. 1 for 17 consecutive weeks. He also became the first openly gay man to win a Country Music Association Award.

The rapper has often courted controversy. His 2021 hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) sparked backlash from conservative groups in the U.S., who branded the video “depraved” and “evil.”

In response, he posted a mock apology on YouTube that cut into the lap-dance scene from the video, and tweeted that he wanted his critics’ tears to “fill my Grammy cup.”