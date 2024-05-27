3 hours ago

Kumawood actor Lil Win is thankful to God he survived a gruesome car accident on Saturday en route to the premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi.

The actor made his first speech addressing the accident at the movie premier hours after the accident had occurred.

Lil Win was seen with a white bandage covering his forehead where he had gotten hurt.

Addressing the crowd, he noted that he had been advised to stay indoors.

However, he could not ignore the efforts of the individuals including local chiefs who made it to the event and thus made his way to the event when he felt better.

Lil Win stated that it was only because of the grace of God that he could survive the crash.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him.

Lilwin and others sustained injuries in a head-on car crash hours before the premiere of his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor was driving at top speed from the Amakom intersection to the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the adjacent lane.

Eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the vehicle crashed head-on into a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child, leaving the child unresponsive from severe head injuries.

Lilwin and his two passengers also sustained head injuries. The impact of the collision left the two cars damaged.

A third victim says her car lights were smashed by the speeding vehicle.