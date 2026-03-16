9 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has denied viral rumours suggesting that a DNA test revealed one of his children was not biologically his.

The Kumawood star clarified that the claims were not based on any real-life situation, explaining that the speculation was part of a marketing campaign for his upcoming movie, DNA.

The rumours began circulating after a video surfaced on social media in which the actor appeared to suggest that a child he had raised for years was not his biological child. The clip quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread discussion about his family life and marriage.

However, in an official statement issued by his management team, Wezzyempire, the actor dismissed the claims and clarified that the narrative was created solely for promotional purposes.

“We wish to state categorically that these claims are completely not a reflection of a true and real incident,” the statement said.

According to the management, the ongoing discussion about DNA tests mirrors a storyline in the movie and is intended to generate interest ahead of its release.

The statement added that the film will be premiered exclusively on the YouTube channel of Wezzyempire TV, urging fans to look forward to the production rather than linking the claims to Lil Win’s personal life.

Management emphasised that the viral conversation surrounding DNA tests has no connection to the actor’s real family situation, but forms part of the plot used to promote the highly anticipated movie.