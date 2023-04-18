3 hours ago

Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has extended a helping hand to physically challenged individuals in Kumasi.

The popular Ghanaian entertainer donated 16 wheelchairs and GH₵1,000 each as part of his Street Disability Project aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by people living with disabilities.

Speaking at the donation event, Lil Win highlighted his commitment to social responsibility and his desire to do more for society.

As part of my birthday celebrations, I decided to spend time with the physically challenged in our society, make some cash donations, and also give them new wheelchairs… I received numerous birthday gifts from people, and I have also generated revenue from digital platforms, so I decided to share them with some disabled persons as part of my social responsibility, he stated

The Comedian, actor, musician and the owner of Great Minds International School in Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region has earned several awards for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

Source: citifmonline