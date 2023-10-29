5 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian actor, entrepreneur and politician, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, recently faced a life-threatening car accident.

Sharing a photograph of his severely damaged car on both his Instagram and Facebook profiles, Lil Win revealed the harrowing incident to his followers on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The accident itself occurred on October 15, 2023, though Lil Win chose to share the image of his wrecked vehicle several days later.

Captioning his post, Lil Win expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing his life. The image, which displayed the once-sleek black car in a completely mangled state, caused shockwaves not only among his dedicated fan base but also within the entertainment industry.

Despite the absence of location details for the accident, Lil Win's fans and well-wishers were relieved to learn that he survived such an ordeal and continues to share his journey to recovery with them.

