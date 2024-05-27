2 hours ago

A member of actor Kwadwo Nkansah’s (Lil Win) team, Zola has shed light on the circumstances leading to the unfortunate accident at Amakom in the Ashanti region over the weekend.

According to Zola, the accident occurred when Lil Win attempted to evade a crowd that had surrounded his car at a traffic intersection.

He said when the light turned green, Lil Win accelerated and swerved a tricycle known in local parlance as ‘Aboboyaa’, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Zola said Lil Win is fine.

“Doctors allowed him to go to the cinema,” he stated, addressing concerns about Lil Win’s appearance at the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” with his head bandaged.

“Even after the incident, he [Lil Win] walked himself,” Zola emphasized.

Zola also noted that, Lil Win and his team are in contact with the family of the passengers in the other vehicle, who are receiving treatment.

Lil Win, a Ghanaian actor and musician, was involved in a car accident on May 25, 2024, in the Amakom suburb of Kumasi.

They were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The accident occurred while Lil Win was on a radio tour promoting his latest movie, “A Country Called Ghana,” scheduled for premiering in Kumasi on the same day.