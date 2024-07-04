4 hours ago

Actor LilWin has been seen wearing his neck brace even after his Pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, reportedly healed him miraculously.

The actor met with the teachers and students of his school in Kumasi on Wednesday, following his reported healing.

However, the neck brace, which he was instructed to remove because he had been healed, was still around his neck.

It is unclear whether LilWin wasn't healed or if the actor simply prefers to wear the neck brace.

He was greeted at the school by students who had gathered to meet him.

Actor LilWin was arrested 10 days after being involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old.

His arrest followed intensified calls from Ghanaians, especially those in the diaspora, who stated that he was not above the law.

LilWin was arraigned and granted bail of GHC 50,000. His case file has been sent to the Attorney General's office for advice.

In an interview on Adom Kyei's Television network, LilWin expressed his shock that Ghanaians could not sympathize with him.

He questioned why God created him and brought him to Ghana, a country that, in his view, only wishes ill on those who are progressing.