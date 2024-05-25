43 minutes ago

On May 25, 2024, popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as LilWin, was involved in a car accident in Kumasi.

The incident took place in front of Grace Baptist Church at Amakom.

According to reports, LilWin and two others were in his sedan Benz when they collided with another vehicle.

In a video shared on X by Asaase Radio, an eyewitness recounted how LilWin's vehicle which was speeding almost hit her car before colliding with the another vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

“I was in my car on the road and was about to turn into a parking lot. So just as soon as I turned on my indicator lights and was turning, I saw a car coming from behind at speed, so I quickly stopped.

“That car slightly hit my car then went on further and collided head-on with the other car that was coming from the opposite direction."

She added that “Because of the wet conditions of the road and the fact that he was speeding, he couldn't apply the brakes on time.

"If I hadn't stopped my car on time, I'd be dead by now,” she narrated.

She also noted that the actor's car was not in its lane but rather in the middle of the road.

“Lil Win was driving from the Amakom stretch to the Akwatia Line stretch, and the other vehicle was coming from the opposite direction. The traffic light was at rest, and when the green light showed, he drove off at top speed amid cheers from bystanders. To our surprise, the car collided with the oncoming vehicle in the process,” another witness is quoted by asaaseradio.com.

Meanwhile, all injured parties were taken to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. LilWin, who had minor injuries, was on his way to an actress's mother's funeral and had a movie premiere scheduled for later in the day, which is now uncertain.

The accident has led to an outpouring of support for LilWin on social media. No official statement has been released from LilWin's camp yet.