Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, was seen crying after her husband's accident, which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

A social media post showed Serwaa in tears as she looked into the camera, silently.

The video's caption depicted the actor's wife pleading with God to protect her husband from harm and maintain his health amidst his current difficulties.

She sought divine assistance as her husband deals with health issues and legal proceedings following an accident that led to the death of the three-year-old, Tawiah Ampomah.

“Dear God, as I pray for my husband, I ask that you protect him. Please protect his life and health. Also, shield him from anyone or anything that could harm him. He is a blessing in my life and to our family,” the caption read in a video shared by blogger Sikaofficial on X.

Meanwhile, LilWin was detained by police on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has been granted bail of GH¢50,000, and the case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

About the Accident

The accident involving LilWin occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi.

A head-on collision between LilWin's Benz and another vehicle resulted in several injuries and the unfortunate death of a 3-year-old child.

All the injured, including LilWin, were quickly taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Despite his injuries, LilWin attended the premiere of his film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day.

Following the incident, LilWin's management team assured their full support to the family mourning the loss of their child.

