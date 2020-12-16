38 minutes ago

It was a five star display from Obuasi Ashantigold as they made light work of listless King Faisal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in their outstanding league game.

The miners pummeled sorry King Faisal by 5-1 at their own backyard as the Kumasi based side's defensive frailties returned.

Ashantigold played without three key strikers as Hans Coffie, Dacosta Boadu and Mark Agyekum all missed the game but who cares as they hit five past King Faisal.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang started the assault on King Faisal on the 16th minute with a well taken goal but Alhaji Gruzah's side pulled parity on the 26th minute through Kwame Peprah after he broke free from his half sold Richard Osei Agyemang a dummy before burying the ball.

David Abagna Sadan quickly added the second goal for the miners around the 31st minute of the game making it 2-1 for the home side.

It could have been a different results at 2-1 for Ashantigold as King Faisal had a penalty kick but Kwame Peprah blazed it wide as the score remained at 2-1 for the miners.

Yaw Anorl made it 3-1 for King Faisal in the 39th minute of the game as the generous King Faisal defense gave way once more.

A goal each from Yaw Anorl and Isaac Opoku Agyemang was enough as both players scored a brace as King Faisal suffered a 5-1 humiliation.