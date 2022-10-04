2 hours ago

An unidentified young boy, possibly in his early teens, has been found dead with his head stuck in the gate of the Amazing Grace Church.

According to Upperwestmedia.net the tragic incident took place at Dafiama in the Dafiama-Busie-Issa District of the Upper West Region.

According to the report, he was found early morning of Monday, October 3, 2022.

Although the cause of his death is currently unknown, the report stated that he was discovered with his neck jammed between the closed gate.

Mr Denis Andaban, the NDC Communication Officer for the Dafiama-Busie-Issa District, verified the development to the media.

"The entire Dafiama community woke up this morning to witness a very sad incident. This is a little boy in his teens trapped in the main door of Amazing Grace Church," he disclosed.

He added, "The deceased has been taken away by the police for further investigation and possibly burial."