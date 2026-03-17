4 hours ago

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA), is holding a stakeholder engagement on Ghana’s SIM card registration exercise at the NCA Tower in Accra.

The engagement brings together officials from the Communications Ministry, including the Minister. Samuel Nartey George, the NCA boss, and members of the media to provide updates on the ongoing registration process and address emerging concerns.

Officials say the media engagement forms part of efforts to deepen public education, clarify misinformation, and ensure sustained cooperation among stakeholders to achieve a credible and effective SIM card registration system.

Watch a live streaming of the engagement below: