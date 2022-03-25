44 minutes ago

47' 2 minutes of time added on elapses as the first half ends goalless with little goal mouth action.

45' Troost Ekong clears tye ball from Afena Gyan when clean through on goal corner wasted as usual. GK Naija

40' Joe Aribo skies a good chance after entering the Ghana box

39' Osimhen strikes towards goal but it deflects off a Ghanaian Naija appeals for a penalty for handball but referees waves away.

38' It's all Nigeria now as Jordan Ayew steals the ball but he commits a foul

36' Osimhen tamely touches a cross from the right towards goal but Wollacot gathers

35' Amartey heads clear a rare Nigeria attack as Nigeria wins a corner from Osimhen

32' Afena Gyan chests down a long punt for Kudus Mohammed who strikes the ball cleanly but Uzoho saves corner wasted by Jordan Ayew

31' play resumes

30' Osimhen appeals for a foul after a clash with Kudus but referee waves for play on but Nigerian still on the turf writhing in pain! Play stopped temporarily

26'Gideon Mensah's cross deflects off a Nigerian player but Jordan Are wastes the corner kick

25' Jordan Ayew fouled in the circle while challenging for a header

22' Jordan Ayew enters the Nigerian box crosses but there is no one to connect 0-0

21' Odoi is beaten to the ball Sanusi crosses but Osimhen misses

20' Ghana exchanging passes in the center

19' Afena-Gyan turns and shoot in the Nigeria box but shot is blocked.

17'Jordan Ayew skies the ball aimlessly

Jordan Ayew fouled by Ola Aina on the edge of the Nigeria box

15' Ghana 0-0 Nigeria