3 hours ago

FULL TIME-Hearts 1- 0 Kotoko

4 minutes added on

Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah booked for time wasting

Andy Kumi flagged offside after a good chance for Kotoko

Kotoko's Christopher Nettey injured with a hamstring issue

Seven minute for Kotoko to salvage something from the game but the ball is with Hearts as Salifu misses his pass

Substitute Ansah Botchway who came on for Emmanuel Nettey is taken off for Caleb Amankwaah

Okrah with a good chance but Richard Attah is quicker to the ball as Fatawu Mohammed's blushed is saved

Augustine Okrah replaces Mudasiru Salifu for Kotoko

Afriyie Barnieh shown a yellow card for a foul

Ansah Botchway's shot was saved but was tapped home by Afriyie Barnieh

66'GOOOOAAAAL! Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores for Hearts

Patrick Razak with a great chance to feed Salifu Ibrahim but he missed the chance as the ball is blocked

CK to Hearts and Ovouka's shot blocked

Robert Addo Sowah brings down Andy Kumi and is booked in dangerous position

Evans Adomako goes out for Francis Andy Kumi

Patrick Razak had a good chance but its corner kick

Kwame Baah saves free kick but Hearts still with possession

Free kick for Hearts with two Kotoko players out injured

It has been a cagey encounter with very little to separate both sides apart from a Fatawu Mohammed cross that hit the bar there has been few chances for both sides.

Fatawu Mohammed hits the bar after an over the top ball but its been cleared as a Kotoko counter is foiled by Robert Addo Sowah

36' Emmanuel Gyamfi gives away a free kick

Raddy Ovouka surges forward and let fly but Kwame Baah holds firm

Habib Mohammed shown the yellow card for a cynical tackle

Freekick for Kotoko Patrick Asmah whip in but it has been cleared

33' The game has been cagey with chances far and few as Hearts coach Samuel Boadu is shown the yellow card for kicking a water bottle as he was unhappy with a refereeing decision

10' Hearts of Oak lose Emmanuel Nettey to a groin injury as Frederick Ansah Botchway replaces him

OTHER MATCHES

FT Eleven Wonders 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Aduana 2-o Dreams FC

Ashgold 0-0 WAFA

Bechem United 0-0 Medeama

Elmina Shark 1-1 Great Olympics

Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty Professionals