FULL TIME-Hearts 1- 0 Kotoko
4 minutes added on
Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah booked for time wasting
Andy Kumi flagged offside after a good chance for Kotoko
Kotoko's Christopher Nettey injured with a hamstring issue
Seven minute for Kotoko to salvage something from the game but the ball is with Hearts as Salifu misses his pass
Substitute Ansah Botchway who came on for Emmanuel Nettey is taken off for Caleb Amankwaah
Okrah with a good chance but Richard Attah is quicker to the ball as Fatawu Mohammed's blushed is saved
Augustine Okrah replaces Mudasiru Salifu for Kotoko
Afriyie Barnieh shown a yellow card for a foul
Ansah Botchway's shot was saved but was tapped home by Afriyie Barnieh
66'GOOOOAAAAL! Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores for Hearts
Patrick Razak with a great chance to feed Salifu Ibrahim but he missed the chance as the ball is blocked
CK to Hearts and Ovouka's shot blocked
Robert Addo Sowah brings down Andy Kumi and is booked in dangerous position
Evans Adomako goes out for Francis Andy Kumi
Patrick Razak had a good chance but its corner kick
Kwame Baah saves free kick but Hearts still with possession
Free kick for Hearts with two Kotoko players out injured
It has been a cagey encounter with very little to separate both sides apart from a Fatawu Mohammed cross that hit the bar there has been few chances for both sides.
Fatawu Mohammed hits the bar after an over the top ball but its been cleared as a Kotoko counter is foiled by Robert Addo Sowah
36' Emmanuel Gyamfi gives away a free kick
Raddy Ovouka surges forward and let fly but Kwame Baah holds firm
Habib Mohammed shown the yellow card for a cynical tackle
Freekick for Kotoko Patrick Asmah whip in but it has been cleared
33' The game has been cagey with chances far and few as Hearts coach Samuel Boadu is shown the yellow card for kicking a water bottle as he was unhappy with a refereeing decision
10' Hearts of Oak lose Emmanuel Nettey to a groin injury as Frederick Ansah Botchway replaces him
OTHER MATCHES
FT Eleven Wonders 3-1 Berekum Chelsea
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
Aduana 2-o Dreams FC
Ashgold 0-0 WAFA
Bechem United 0-0 Medeama
Elmina Shark 1-1 Great Olympics
Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty Professionals
