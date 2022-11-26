2 hours ago

The maiden edition of Home Builders Africa Awards is currently underway.

The event is being held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The Home Builders Africa Awards is an initiative of Build Forward Africa, a research, marketing and advocacy organization aimed at building a formidable Home from structural to living in and living it.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Africa Young Entrepreneurs Federation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Keep refreshing this page as Ghanaguardian.com brings you all the happenings from this historic event.

The Red carpet session has just been completed. Several Ghanaian businessmen and patrons who spoke at the Red carpet say they are looking forward to a beautiful event tonight.

Tonight's event has begun.

On the podium now is Dr. SARPONG, A. Smart, a Senior Lecturer and a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University & Board Member of HOBAA. He speaks on the selection criteria for the awardees.

The presence of Nana Opare Kwafo I, Aburi Atwiasin Kyedomhene, has just been acknowledged.

CoMC KJM just a announced a cocktail break.

Patrons 're refreshing themselves now.

Event return a few minutes later.

Presentation of the awards have started; and Archportfolio pics Architecture of the Year.

Best Gated Community of Choice goes to Apolonia City.

The rest of the winners are picking thier awards. Full List of winners would be posted here. Stay on for more...