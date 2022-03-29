4 hours ago

Well done Black Stars it's a fourth World Cup appearance for Ghana

90+5 Ghana secures qualification to Qatar 2022 World Cup it ends 1-1

90+4 Ghana nearly in Qatar Still 1-1

90+3 Free kick awarded Nigeria in a dangerous area but Moses Simón sends it wide over the wall and the bar

90' 5 minutes added on as Osman Bukari breaks into the box after Nigeria loses the ball but strikes wide Still 1-1

89' Kwasi Wreidt replaces Afena-Gyan with a minute to go

88' Shehu Abdullai fouls Kofi Kyereh yellow card shown the Nigerian

Kevin Baseey off for Sadiq Umar

86' Simon sends a long free kick high and wide GK Ghana

Afena-Gyan, Partey all shown yellow card by the card happy Tunisian referee

83' Osimhen tries his luck with an audacious bicycle kick but it goes wide

81'Last ten minutes as Nigeria up the ante but the long throw is headed away by Partey

79 throw in Ghana comes to nothing as Nigeria gets a goal kick

78' Ighalo and Ahmed Musa on for Nigeria Emmanuel Dennis and Etebo out

75' 15 minutes gone and it's still 1-1

69' foul for Nigeria on the edge of the Ghana box Wollacot saves high after a Nigeria header

67' Etebo turns over a Dennis cross but still appeal for a corner GK given

66' It's still Nigeria 1 Ghana 1 with a lot to play for

58' Etebo crosses from the right Amartey clears but Osimhen tries a Fany flick which goes wide

54' Emmanuel Dennis heads wide from a corner still 1-1

51' Ola Aina burst into the Ghana box sends in a cross headed by Amartey and Aribo shoots wife from the follow up

49' Ghana attempts to break but wrong pass as Nigeria crosses into the Ghana box and Wollacot gathers

47' Uzoho gifts Ghana a first corner after failing to clear a ball 1-1

45'Abdullahi Shehu also replaces Frank Onyeka for Nigeria

Ghana makes three changes as Elisha Owusu replaces Iddrisu Baba , Andy Yiadom on for Fatawu Issahaku with Daniel Kofi Kyereh also replacing Jordan Ayew.

Halftime with Nigeria the dominant team with Ghana withstanding all the pressure 1-1.

Foul by Joe Aribo on Baba Iddrisu with almost 3 minutes done of the 4 minutes

4 minutes added on

45' Nigeria crosses from the left and Wollacot tips wide but the block Wollacot during the corner but Amartey clears still 1-1

43' Osimhen gets the ball in the right channel dribbles into the box and crosses from the right flank to throw on the left side! Injury break as Onyeka, Amartey receive treatment

42' Dennis fouls Djiku in the Ghana area FK

Lookman's free kick evades everyone as it's a goal kick for Ghana who build from the back.

40' Needless foul from Djiku as he bumps into a Nigeria in the corner of the Ghana area

The Moshood Abiola pitch is terrible as it was recently laid and bubbly

36'Goal ruled out as Osimhen was offside still 1-1. But it took like forever

Replays showed he was offside but VAR is checking

Goal Osimhen puts the ball in the net but the Ghanaian players protest for offside

28' Djiku clears the ball from Osimhen

25' foul awarded Nigeria for a foul on Osimhen still 1-1

22'Goal Troost Ekong scores from the spot after sending Wollacot the wrong way from a contentious penalty Nigeria 1 Ghana 1

19' Nigeria awarded a penalty after a VAR review for a foul on Ademola Lookman but Odoi cleared the ball

18' VAR review for a possible penalty

17' Nigeria's shot corner wasted as Etebo could not get the ball in his stride

12' Osimhen flashes wide off the Ghana goal

10'Goaaaaaal Thomas Partey's fierce drive goes through Uzoho to make it 1-0 Ghana