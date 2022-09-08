2 hours ago

The British monarch's doctors are worried about her health and advise that she stay under medical observation, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

In order to be at the 96-year-old monarch's side, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and other members of the British royal family have gone to Scotland's Balmoral Castle.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss visited with the Queen on Tuesday and remarked, "The news from Buckingham Palace will be very worrisome to the whole country."

Stay with Ghanaguardian.com as we fetch you with the latest updates about the Queen's health.