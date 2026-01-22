3 hours ago

Liverpool and France defender Ibrahima Konaté has announced the death of his father, sharing the news in a brief but emotional message on social media.

The 25-year-old revealed the loss in an Instagram story, prompting an outpouring of messages of support and condolences from fans, teammates and members of the football community.

Konaté, who has established himself as a key figure in Liverpool’s defence, did not disclose further details but his post reflected the personal nature of the moment.

Liverpool Football Club, along with supporters and fellow professionals, have expressed their sympathy, offering comfort to the defender and his family during a difficult time.

Tributes continue to pour in for Konaté, who is widely respected both for his performances on the pitch and his character off it, as he and his loved ones mourn their loss.