7 hours ago

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Dutch-Ghanaian full-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter's future at the club in increasing doubt.

As Alexander-Arnold's contract nears its expiration at the end of the season, speculation about his next move has intensified, with Real Madrid said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Spanish giants are reportedly hopeful that the England international will make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Liverpool remain keen to retain their vice-captain, they are preparing for the possibility of his departure, with limited options for replacing him.

According to German outlet Bild, one of the leading candidates for the role is Frimpong, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong, a product of Manchester City's youth academy, made a name for himself during his time at Celtic before joining Leverkusen in 2021.

The 23-year-old has since racked up 160 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 39 assists.

Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Frimpong has been pivotal in Leverkusen's success, including their domestic double last season.