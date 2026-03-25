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Mohamed Salah has delivered an emotional message to fans after confirming he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season, bringing an end to a glittering era at Anfield.

‎In a heartfelt statement, the Egyptian forward reflected on the deep connection he has built with the club, the city and its supporters during his time on Merseyside.

‎“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined this club, this city, this people would become part of my life,” Salah said.

‎Describing the bond he shares with Liverpool, the 33-year-old emphasised that the club represents far more than football.

‎“Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain it to anyone not part of this club,” he added.

‎Salah’s words underline the emotional weight of his departure after years of remarkable success, during which he established himself as one of the most influential players in the club’s modern history.

His legacy at Anfield is defined not only by goals and trophies, but also by a connection with supporters that transcends the pitch.

As Liverpool prepare to say goodbye, fans are now left to cherish the final chapter of a player whose impact has helped shape one of the club’s most memorable periods.