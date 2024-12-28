4 hours ago

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken highly of West Ham United’s Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a "very good player" ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

During his pre-match press conference, Slot highlighted Kudus’ versatility and the threat he poses to opponents.

"I think he's a good player, that's for sure. Everybody sees this. He can play multiple positions. I think he played here for Ajax against Liverpool as a nine as well. He's a big threat for them," Slot remarked.

Kudus, 24, has been in fine form since joining West Ham, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 13 appearances. His ability to play in multiple attacking roles has made him a standout performer for the Hammers.

Speculation about Kudus’ future has intensified, with reports linking him to a potential move to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently revealed Liverpool’s interest in signing the Ghanaian international, fueling rumors of a transfer.

For now, Kudus remains a pivotal figure for West Ham, and his performance on Sunday could play a significant role in determining the outcome of this high-stakes clash.